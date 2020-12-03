Bell & Ross Cyber Skull Watch Is a Deadly Cool Timepiece

Skull style.
bell-ross-cyberskull-1

Almost 11 years after Bell & Ross first launched the BR 01 Skull in 2009, the watchmaker is revisiting this unique style with the new BR 01 Cyber Skull.

BR01-cyber-skull-slider-1-2560x1040

The badass Cyber Skull is a futuristic, sharply-crafted reinterpretation of the original BR 01's look. The "cyber" element is evident in the skull design, which rotates even as it conceals its hand-wound BR-CAL.206 movement. 

Skull and case have been crafted from lightweight black ceramic, and the rich black colorway is offset by the black metal hour and minute indices painted with brilliant Super-LumiNova for enhanced nighttime use. 

bell-ross-cyberskull-2

Here are additional specs from Bell & Ross:

  • Movement: caliber BR-CAL.206. Hand-wound mechanical.
  • Functions: hours and minutes.
  • Moving skull when wound by hand.
  • Case: length 45 mm, width 46.5 mm.
  • Matte black ceramic, skeletonized dial, and the black ceramic skull.
  • Metal skeleton Super-LumiNova®-filled hour and minute hands and indices.
  • Balance at 12 o'clock.
  • Crystal: sapphire with anti-reflective coating.
  • Water resistance: 50 meters.
  • Black rubber bracelet and strap with black PVD coated steel.

This bad boy is a limited edition timepiece, with just 500 BR 01 Cyber Skull models available. It retails for $10,900. Take a closer look here: bellross.com.

