Nike Gets Spooky With 'Day of the Dead' Sneaker Collection

The Air Max 90, Air Jordan 1, Blazer Mid and DBreak Type get a colorful "Day of the Dead"-inspired upgrade.

Nike

Mexican flora and brilliant colors create a vibrant throughline in Nike's 2020 "Dia de Muertos" sneaker pack.

Air Max 90 Nike

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Four silhouettes are informed by traditional decorations and offerings associated with the Mexican holiday, which is an annual celebration of departed spirits that takes place from October to November 2. A standout is the Air Max 90, which is completely covered in various textures that resemble "papel picado" (perforated paper).

Air Jordan 1 Nike

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

An Air Jordan I and DBreak Type both feature a bold tri-tone yellow, magenta and white colorway, with the word "Familia" emblazoned on the AJI's toe box and the DBreak's heel.

DBreak Type Nike

The predominantly white Blazer Mid serves as the lowest-key kick, with orange and yellow yellow tracing, a black tongue and a cracked leather creating a subdued aesthetic.

Blazer Mid Nike

All feature references to the shape and hues of the Marigold—the Mexican flower that's commonly found at DOAD festivities—but each gets a distinctly adorned variant of the "Swoosh" located on the quarter. For instance, a yellow angel wing is contained in the Blazer Mid's, while the Air Max 90's green Nike logo appears with yellow speckling.

Nike

The Día de Muertos Collection launches globally October 15 on Nike's website and SNKRS.