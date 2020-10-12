Nike and Pendleton Team For Limited Edition Fall Sneaker Collab

Nike

What do you get when a legendary athletic brand teams up with a brand lauded for some of the best heritage craftsmanship on the planet? Easy: You get one of the coolest new sneakers releases around, all thanks to the handiwork of Nike and Pendleton’s Nike Air Max 97 Pendleton.

Here just in time to shake up your sneaker rotation for fall and winter, the covetable Nike Air Max 97 Pendleton Sneakers represent the best of both worlds when it comes to the custom sneaker market, blending instantly recognizable design elements from two world-famous companies. It continues the ongoing seasonal partnership between Nike and heritage blanket and wool clothing outfitters Pendleton, which in the past has taken on silhouettes like the Air Force 1.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Nike

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In this case, you’ve got your pick of four different Pendleton wool fabrics to provide rugged accents atop the Air Max 97’s retro-yet-futuristic design. Those options include the iconic Pendleton Scout Stripe pattern, all the better to really help these kicks stand out the right way this fall and winter, especially when you pair them with classic style staples like dark blue jeans and a natural henley.

It helps that they’ll retail for the agreeable price of $190, leaving you with some extra dough to stock up on other fall style picks.

Nike

Take things a step further with your pick of custom overlays, all the better to make these sneakers a seriously unique and worthwhile pick-up. The best part is, the Air Max technology means these sneakers provide all-day comfort and functionality, going beyond just a design that looks cool in your collection.

The difference really is in the details, and a custom leather tag embossed with Mt. Hood, in an homage to Pendleton, checks off yet another unique design feature. Are these some of the best sneakers for fall and winter? We’d certainly say so, but you’ll have to keep your eyes peeled and customize your own pair soon to find out.