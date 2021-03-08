Nike's USPS-Themed Air Force 1 Is a Priority Mail Box in Sneaker Form

Nike

In 2019, Nike launched its experimental N.354 sub-brand with the goal of using universally recognized items "to spark new ideas that explore and push the boundaries of footwear design." With that mission in mind, the new Air Force 1 Experimental's USPS theme makes perfect sense.

Nike

Ironically, the UPS handles most of Nike's stateside shipping, according to Hypebeast. But the red, white and blue colorway was undeniably inspired by the USPS's Priority Mail shipping box.

Nike

This is especially evident on the heel, where the Postal Service's white-on-blue eagle logo has been modified with a Nike Swoosh. A version of the courier's standard labeling block text was used for the phrases "Air Force I," "N.354" "Label AF1, Summer 22" and "For Everyday Use."

Nike

Elsewhere, the sneaker's cream upper, white midsole, and protruding Swoosh marked by "N. 354" in red are wrapped in a foam shell to create an inside-out aesthetic.

Nike

A sport blue toggle system actuates the laces, while the exposed foam tongue, upside-down heel tab graphics, collar, pull tabs and outsole are rendered in "dark berry blue."

No price or release date has yet been announced, but the sneakerheads at Hypebeast expect the USPS-inspired Air Force 1 Experimental to sell for $120 on the Nike webstore sometime this spring.