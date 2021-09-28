'No Time To Die': Channel 007's Tactical Style With Army Sweater and Combat Pants From N. Peal

MGM

Even if you've already shelled out $10,000 to cop Daniel Craig's Omega Seamaster 007 Edition watch featured in the No Time to Die trailers, you still haven't gone full 007 without the tactical-chic Army sweater and Combat Trousers from N.Peal.

Craig previously sported the luxury British style brand's garments in 2012's Skyfall and 2015's Spectre. But for his final portrayal of Bond in No Time To Die (out October 8), N.Peal designed the handsome, retro-inspired top and bottom exclusively for the new movie.

“We wanted to give Bond a unique look in specific scenes of the film,” No Time to Die costume designer Suttirat Anne Larlarb explains.

"And yet the piece had to be action-ready. It needed to be a strong silhouette, something that harks back to his military past and which also had a timeless quality to it as well.”

The Navy Ribbed Army Sweater—comprised of a 90-percent Merino wool and 10-percent cashmere blend—features canvas patches on the shoulders, elbows and cuffs.

N.Peal also shaped the neck in the style of classic maritime clothing, reflecting Bond's ties to the British Royal Navy.

The 100-percent cotton Combat Trouser boasts three pockets—two Gun Metal-zipped and one "poppered," or snap-fastened. You can also rock N. Peal suspenders--also known as "braces"-- to pull the whole look together.

The N.Peal Navy Ribbed Army Sweater ($465), 007 Combat Trouser ($345) and 007 Braces ($65) are available online now.

In the meantime, check out the final No Time To Die trailer below.