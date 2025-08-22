Noel Gallagher & Finlay Launch Limited-Edition Sunglasses Collection

The Oasis guitarist and songwriter is launching acetate shades in Crystal Blue, Pebble Blue, and Black with proceeds benefitting a cancer charity.

(Finlay)

You might just catch a glimpse of Noel Gallagher sporting his new line of Finlay sunglasses as he continues to crush a summer world tour with brother Liam and the rest of Oasis. The London eyewear brand and British rock legend teamed up on The Chiltern, a limited-edition collection of shades featuring a soft rectangular shape, steel nose bridge, Mazzucchelli acetate frames inlaid with metal logos, and UVA/UVB-blocking lenses by renowned optics manufacturer Zeiss.

Gallagher designed three colors—light Crystal blue, darker Pebble blue, and black—and lent his handsome mug to a bespoke cleaning cloth that comes packed in each folding hard case. Admirably, 25 percent of each sale, which encompasses 100 percent of Gallagher’s royalties, will be donated to the U.K.’s Teenage Cancer Trust to help fund their vital work supporting young people aged 13 to 24 who have been diagnosed with cancer.

The 41-date Oasis Live ’25 tour, which marks the first time the brothers have played on stage together since 2009, is currently underway on its North American leg. While the Gallaghers were formerly famous for feuding with each other in the press, Noel has showed nothing but love for Liam since the tour’s first concert in Cardiff, where they briefly embraced after the show.

“Liam’s smashing it. I’m proud of him,” Noel recently told TalkSport’s Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent, per The Guardian. “I couldn’t do the stadium thing like he does it, it’s not in my nature. But I’ve got to say, I kind of look and I think, ‘Good for you mate.’ He’s been amazing.

“It’s great just to be back with Bonehead [Paul Arthurs] and Liam and just be doing it again,” he continued. “I guess when it’s all said and done we will sit and reflect on it, but it’s great being back in the band with Liam, I forgot how funny he was.”

As for Noel, he was caught slightly off-guard playing for tens of thousands of fans every night.

“I can’t speak for anyone else, but for me personally, I grossly underestimated what I was getting into. It was kind of after about five minutes, I was like, all right, can I just go back to the dressing room and start this again?” he said.

“I’ve done stadiums before and all that, but I don’t mind telling you, my legs had turned to jelly after about halfway through the second song. It’s been an amazing thing. Really is an amazing thing. It’s difficult to put into words, actually. Every night is the crowd’s first night, you know what I mean? So every night’s got that kind of same energy to it, but it’s been truly amazing. I’m not usually short for words, but I can’t really articulate it.”

If you’ve got tickets to one of the twenty-some remaining Oasis Live ’25 tour dates and need something to block out the starlight radiating from the stage, consider copping the Finlay Chiltern here.