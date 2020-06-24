Omega Celebrates 2021 America's Cup With Seamaster Planet Ocean 600m Special Edition

Omega

Venerable Swiss luxury watchmaker Omega is—for the first time ever—acting as official timekeeper for the upcoming 36th America's Cup yacht race in March 2021. To celebrate this iconic event, Omega is offering a special edition of its Seamaster Planet Ocean 600m.

Omega

This stainless steel, 43.5 mm tribute comes in the red and blue color combination found in the sailing event's logo. It has a distinctive blue ceramic bezel and white ceramic dial bearing the red legend, "36th AMERICA’S CUP."

The date window is at 3 o'clock and you can just see a tiny America's Cup on the hands marking seconds.

The red, white, and blue color scheme is tastefully carried through on the blue rubber strap (and it looks good on a NATO strap too), which has white stitches and red edges. Omega installed its own Master Chronometer Calibre 8900 for the movement. It has a 60-hour power reserve and is resistant to magnetic fields.

Omega

The sapphire crystal caseback bears a 36th America's Cup logo and the words "AUCKLAND 2021."

The Omega Seamaster Planet Ocean 600m America’s Cup special edition is a limited run of just 2,021 units. You can preorder now—this beauty retails for $7,050. Find out more at omegawatches.com.