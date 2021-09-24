Omega Unveils 6 Versions Of Speedmaster Chronoscope

Omega is adding a new series of eye-catching timepieces to its storied Speedmaster line with the launch of the Speedmaster Chronoscope.
The luxury watch brand says that its retro-styled Chronoscope blends two traditional Greek expressions: “chronos” meaning time and “scope” meaning to observe.
The 43mm Chronoscope features dials printed with three timing scales: a tachymeter which measures speed based on distance; a telemeter which measures distance based on the speed of sound; and a pulsometer which measures a human’s heartbeat--all with Omega's signature precision and accuracy.
Omega's new Chronoscope collection consists of six 43mm models in polished-brushed stainless steel: two with silvery dials and blue hands; two with blue dials and rhodium-plated hands; and two with silvery dials and the "Panda"-style black subdials with blackened hands.
A seventh iteration is presented on OMEGA’s exclusive Bronze Gold, a bronze dial and opaline silvery subdials.
Check out a first look at the Speedmaster Chronoscope here, and go to omegawatches.com for more info.