Omega Debuts Elegant Additions To Its Constellation Observatory Collection

Nine models join the lineup, each boasting impressive Master Chronometer certification.

(Omega)

Technical prowess meets remarkable elegance in the newest Omega Constellation Observatory Collection, boasting a chronometer certification that’s rarely seen in two-hand watches.

(Omega)

In fact, the latest additions to the dress-forward, luxurious Omega Constellation Observatory Collection go where no hour-and-minute-hand timepiece has gone before, becoming the first timepiece of its kind to achieve Master Chronometer certification from the Swiss, METAS-certified Laboratoire de Précision. The collection harkens back to Omega’s previous record-smashing chronometer certification efforts developed between 1933 and 1952, with the Constellation Observatory debuting in 1952 as well.

(Omega)

As if to say that’s not all, Omega offers its Constellation Observatory collection in four versions ‘of its proprietary gold alloy, along with ‘O-MEGASTEEL,’ which the luxury watchmaker bills as “a choice of materials and finishing unlike anything in the collection’s history.” 25 days of precision testing tracked everything from position and atmospheric pressure via acoustic testing delving into every sound released from the inner workings of the watches themselves, Omega noted.

Appearing in the precious metal editions of the Constellation Observatory collection, the Calibre 8915 features either 18-karat Moonshine Gold or Sedna Gold in its rotor and balance bridge, while the new Calibre 8914 is given a rhodium-plated finish for the O-MEGASTEEL varieties. Of its Master Co-Axial movements, Omega notes each is “built to the highest precision standard,” further reflected in its impressive and first-of-its-kind certification.

(Omega)

Not to be overlooked beyond the impossibly precise inner workings of this crisply designed 39.4mm dress watch are its immediately visible, utterly classic Omega details. A hand-guilloche finish appears on precious metal varieties of the Omega Constellation Observatory Collection, while Omega used an eye-catching dodecagonal pie-pan dial, which the watchmaker said is “one of the most recognized designs in the Constellation Collection.” Further touches of refinement include kite-form indices and curved, dog-leg lugs, all working in expansive and stylish yet subtle harmony.

(Omega)

Each offering arrives on a textured alligator leather strap, with a deep green alligator leather playing especially nicely on a precious metal gold Omega dial. An appealing blue leather option nicely matches its silver-detailed dial, while other tasteful options deliver the height of refinement with black leather straps. As Omega notes, the handsome variety “offers a choice of materials and finishing unlike anything in the collection’s history.” Discover more about the Omega Constellation Observatory Collection online now, with pricing starting at $10,900 from the famed, James Bond-approved watchmaker.