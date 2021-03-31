Omega Gets Stealthy With Blacked-Out Seamaster Watch

Darker than dark.
Omega Seamaster Professional Diver 300M Black Black (4)

Omega just dropped a blacked-out Seamaster watch that's so nice, they named it twice. The latest Seamaster Professional Diver 300M is called "Black Black" due to its distinctively darkened colorway. 

Omega Seamaster Professional Diver 300M Black Black (1)

That redundancy is warranted, as virtually every visible primary component is rendered in black ceramic: the 43.5mm case, bezel, wave-pattern dial, crown and helium escape valve. 

Omega Seamaster Professional Diver 300M Black Black (3)

Coal-colored Super-LumiNova on the diving scale, black PVD indexes, skeleton hands, and dot at the 12 o' clock position adds a shade of gray, while a black rubber strap completes the murdered-out aesthetic. 

The only exterior feature that isn't rendered in black is the Grade-9 sapphire crystal, as one needs to see through it to  check the time. 

Omega Seamaster Professional Diver 300M Black Black (2)

A little light cuts through the darkness thanks to the caseback's viewing window, through which the glistening self-winding movement with luxe rhodium plating can be seen. 

Priced at $8,650, the Omega Seamaster Professional Diver 300M arrives in stores in July.

No image description

Omega Seamaster Professional Diver 300M Black Black Promo
Style

