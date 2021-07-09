Omega Goes For the Gold With Olympics-Inspired Seamaster Aqua Terra

Omega

As the Olympics kick off this month in Tokyo, it's no surprise that Omega is paying tribute to the games with the handsome new Seamaster Aqua Terra gold watch. After all, the luxury watchmaker has has been the Official Timekeeper of the Olympic Games since 1932.

The Seamaster Aqua Terra comes in either 38mm or 41mm sizes, and features radiant yellow 18K gold cases, blue leather straps and polished blue ceramic dials that are laser-engraved with a pattern inspired by the Tokyo Olympics emblem.

Omega

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Each timepiece is driven by a Co-Axial Master Chronometer calibre, aiming to embody the Swiss watch industry’s highest standards of precision and performance.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Omega

The Seamaster Aqua Terra Tokyo 2020 Gold Edition comes with Omega’s full five-year warranty and will be delivered to buyers inside a special presentation box.

The new Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra comes with Olympic-level pricing of $17,800 for the 38mm version and $18,500 for the 41mm version, available now on omegawatches.com. Peep a first look at the latest Seamaster above.