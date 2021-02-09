Omega's Latest Seamaster Dive Watch Is a Tribute to the Olympic Games

Omega

The most iconic moments call for the most iconic gear, right? Take the Olympics, legendary in their own right and now even more hotly anticipated with a new 2022 date as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. What better way to nod to the global competition than with a legendary timepiece from Omega, the Official Timekeeper of the Games?

The Omega Seamaster Diver “Beijing 2022” Special Edition marks one year until the Olympics kick off in Beijing, and it does so with the sort of utility and style that only Omega can bring to your wrist (and your watch collection at large). The Seamaster model dates back decades for the lauded brand and is the oldest Omega line still in production today, so it’s only fitting that the Games are marked by an iconic reinterpretation of the lauded style.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Omega

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In fact, Omega has been the Official Timekeeper of the Games since 1932 (that’ll be 90 years next year, for those keeping score at home).

The Seamaster Diver “Beijing 2022” clocks in with a case diameter of 42mm and features a 60-minute diving scale. The blue dial is precisely crafted in its own right, with laser-engraved waves and minute markers at five different points around the dial. Those minute markers are done up in the colors of the Olympic Rings, making this a truly wearable tribute to the Games themselves.

To really drive home the iconic and one-of-a-kind theme of this luxurious timepiece, the caseback is stamped with the 2022 Beijing Games logo. Pick up this watch at launch in April for $6,150, let your anticipation and excitement for the Olympics start to build, then prepare to wear this watch to celebrate iconic moments aplenty, both at the Games and beyond.