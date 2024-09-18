Omega Sets Sail With Seamaster Regatta Watch Honoring America’s Cup

A nautical timepiece that’s ready to ride the high seas.

(Omega)

It seems that across the decades, Omega watches are often at home in unconventional places, so to speak: On the wrist of James Bond, at the 2024 Paris Olympics or traversing the galaxy as with the famed Speedmaster Moonwatch. The high seas also have their place in the pantheon of functional Omega timepieces, as the new Omega Seamaster proves handily in celebrating the 37th America’s Cup.

(Omega)

The Omega Seamaster Regatta boasts all the bells and whistles needed to traverse the ocean blue, starting with a durable and highly legible 46.75 mm case. As Omega notes of its role as the official timekeeper of the famed sailing race, the watch “is fully equipped for life at sea,” and then some.

(Omega)

As the Swiss watchmaker notes, “countless” Omega timepieces and official releases celebrating the America’s Cup have graced the wrists of sailors across the globe. The latest edition of the Seamaster Regatta, similarly, was “designed specifically to meet the challenges of high-speed boat racing,” from the moonphase indicator to the Grade 5 titanium case.

(Omega)

A temperature gauge complements more traditional watch features like chronograph functionality, while three alarms and a regatta race function ensure swift sailing no matter what (on wrist and in theory if not in practice on choppy ocean seas).

(Omega)

The roughly $7,600 limited-edition watch meets a high bar to clear for timekeeping in a race where every second counts, said Omega CEO Raynald Aeschlimann. ““Our new Seamaster Regatta belongs to the same family of watches as the Speedmaster X33,” he said, noting that the timepiece is “essentially a multifunctional tool that you can wear on your wrist,” further calling the covetable new release the “perfect timepiece for sailors.”

Four pushers help operate the watch, while a clear LED display helps drive its multitude of functionalities. Its engraved wave pattern caseback, a nod to the 37th America’s Cup, even holds secrets within its depths, so to speak: The resonating cavity was designed “to help increase the volume of the alarms” for multiple functionalities, while the company’s CALIBRE 5701 movement further cements its utility. A blue rubber strap rounds out its land-and-sea versatility, ensuring that this is a watch befitting any style-savvy sailor.