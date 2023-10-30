Omega Updates Seamaster Planet Ocean With Grey Ceramic Edition

Sporty and sea-ready.

(Omega)

For more than 7 decades, the Omega Seamaster has proven a reliable, performance-minded classic, and the Seamaster itself has the pedigree to back it up, as the model was worn by Roger Moore and a host of other luminaries. It’s hard to vault past those lofty milestones, but Omega keeps surging forward, this time with a revamp of the Planet Ocean Seamaster.

The model gets an update by way of a ridiculously lightweight grey Silicon Nitride ceramic, and the Omega Seamaster Planet Ocea 600M defies convention thanks to that material.

The material used is two times lighter than Zircon ceramic, and the watch is further buoyed by a helium escape valve and bezel made from sandblasted Grade 5 titanium.

SuperLuminova hands and indices cement the performance-minded nature of this watch, as the Planet Ocean Seamaster has proven deep-dive ready since its overall introduction into the Omega line in 2005.

It also features GMT and Worldtimer functionality, along with a sandblasted Grade 5 titanium dial for durability and worldwide utility.

As the name would imply, it’s rated down to a depth of 600 meters (or 2,000 feet), a depth rating sure to please ardent divers and sportsmen.

Like other rugged and ready Omega timepieces, it received Master Chronometer certification, and the sturdy 45.5mm dial is powered by the company’s precise Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8906 Titanium movement.

And in keeping with its sporty appeal, the $22,200 watch rests on a black and grey structured rubber strap. It’s a watch not to be trifled with, a watch you can count on in the clutch, on land or in the depths of the ocean: Would you expect anything less from Omega?