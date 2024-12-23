Oris Celebrates Year Of The Snake With Limited-Edition ProPilot X Watch

Just 88 pieces available, inspired by the Chinese zodiac animal.

If it’s good fortune you seek in the new year, then you might consider starting off on the proper foot with a wrist game upgrade. Swiss watchmaker Oris, on the heels of celebrating 120 years of its craft, just honored the Year of the Snake with a new, extremely limited-edition timepiece.

As Oris says, “fresh beginnings come into view” as Chinese New Year rolls aroud and count a seriously stylish, intricate watch (dubbed the ProPilot X Year of the Snake Limited Edition) as part of that worldview, too. Wealth, wisdom, agility and intelligence are all celebrated characteristics of the snake, making for a fittingly detailed, precise timepiece with eye-catching looks in spades.

The Chinese color cyan represents the wood theme of this year’s zodiac, the watchmaker notes, and makes for a suitably distinct timepiece, as the “sinewy, snake-like structure” of the dial gets a remarkable cyan finish, Oris said.

Oris notes the detailed dial holds “an elegant energy that complements the muted tones of the watch’s brushed titanium case and bracelet,” while the wood theme of this year’s zodiac also strikes a tone of growth and new beginnings (and perhaps, a new addition to a covetable watch collection).

Just 88 editions of the full-titanium, robust 44mm watch are available, each powered by the Oris in-house Calibre 115 manually wound movement. A stunning 10-day power reserve and a patented non-linear power reserve indicator further set the watch apart from the pack, with a design that resembles a work of art in wristwatch form.

A golden hand on the dial represents the tongue of the snake, while Year of the Snake-themed engravings dot the finely tuned exhibition caseback. It all comes together in elegant fashion, with a price tag to match: The ProPilot X Year of the Snake Limited Edition is available now for $9,100. Here’s to good luck and even better timekeeping in the new year.