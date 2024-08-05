Orlebar Brown Teams With Lamborghini For New Menswear Collection

From the open road to the beach.

A shared passion for luxury and quality can bridge the gap between worlds in unexpected ways, particularly when the automotive design heritage of Lamborghini meets the coastal luxury of Orlebar Brown.

The new Lamborghini x Orlebar Brown Collection, available online today, brings the British resortwear brand together with the Italian automaker in distinctive fashion for the first time. The offering marks the start of a three-year partnership between two vaunted design teams and globally respected companies. As Orlebar Brown notes, the capsule collection begs the question: “What happens when the people who design spaceships for the road come together with the people who bring Saville Row to the sea?”

It’s a curious endeavor at first, but one that becomes all the more clear when examining the exacting attention to detail both companies pour into powerful automobiles and handsome, James Bond-approved menswear (respectively). More precisely, “a love of design, a passion for precision, an obsession with technical details and a strong focus on sustainability,” unite the two companies, Orlebar Brown said, noting that discerning customers also expect the very best from the brand collab.

The collection fuses Orlebar Brown’s characteristically tailored approach with classic Lamborghini design elements across an offering that includes resort shirts and trousers, polos, t-shirts, an ultra-luxe beach towel and the British swimwear brand’s famed swim shorts. Vibrant, Lambo-inspired colorways carry across the collection, and a shared goal of “elevating holiday style” rests luxuriously at the centerpiece of the offering.

Auto enthusiasts will no doubt spot countless nods to impressive Lamborghini vehicles across the capsule, notably detailing, designs and prints inspired by the hex form of Automobili Lamborghini exhausts and vents. Dual-branded, gold effect drawcord ends also adorn the new Bulldog Drawstring Swim Shorts, an updated take on Orlebar Brown’s famously tailored swim shorts (spot OB swim trunks featuring side tabs on the likes of 007 in recent Daniel Craig outings).

The partnership will include further summer offerings in 2025 and 2026, but for now, the beach and a sea breeze beckons with some tailored, lightning-fast swim shorts close at hand. The collection can be shopped across the globe, from Lamborghini HQ in Sant’Agata Bolognese to Orlebar Brown stores and select online shops via both brands. A new offering capturing “the might and beauty of Automobili Lamborghini” seems a wise, eye-catching and stylish way to shake up any day on (or near) the water.