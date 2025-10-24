Palace & Barbour Team Up For Winter 2025 Capsule Collection Featuring Camo-Print Dog Coat

The latest joint drop blends Barbour’s heritage jackets with Palace’s streetwear sensibilities.

In the wonderful world of menswear, it’s sometimes the most fun to see what a heritage brand can bring to the table when working with a buzzed-about streetwear brand: The newest edition of the Palace x Barbour Capsule Collection showcases the results in an expert blend of heritage appeal and downtown cool.

It marks the second time the famed British outerwear brand has teamed up with the skateboard maker and streetwear cult favorite, with the collection set to roll out in Los Angeles and New York in store today. Lucky shoppers in the U.K. and the EU got their first crack online at scooping up the hyped collaboration, while the new Palace x Barbour Capsule Collection rolls out in staggered fashion in stores and online across Asia, Korea and Australia in the days to come.

Barbour’s utterly iconic Bedale Field Jacket gets a rich camo update and co-branding via the Palace logo on the back lower hem, while the thoughtful edit features a series of waxed cotton cargo pants, two fatigue field shirts primed for seasonal layering, and two richly crafted ballcaps. It’s a perfect fusion of Barbour’s outdoor-minded nature and the Palace eye for of-the-moment colors and patterns with a workwear twist.

There’s even a wildly clever and absurdly cute camo dog jacket for your pup, and a sturdy, weather-ready waxed hooded field jacket features a warm tartan lining, another legendary Barbour touch designed for the harsh British wilds. Dating back to the first 2023 edition of the collaboration, HighSnobiety called the first Palace update to the Barbour Bedale Jacket the “jacket of the year,” with an almost ombre-camo pattern.

The collection features subtle co-branding throughout (eagle-eye customers will spot the minimal, cool-kid appeal of the Palace logo, while the star of the show might be the deep green-meets-hunter-orange version of the Bedale Jacket. Just in time for brisk autumn weather aplenty, keep your eyes peeled for an opportunity to scoop some of the season’s coolest outerwear online or in store via the Palace x Barbour Capsule Collection.