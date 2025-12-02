Panerai Debuts 1,000-Piece Luminor Marina Limited Edition Honoring Brand’s Naval Heritage

The new 44mm timepiece revives early Panerai design codes with a domed sapphire crystal, vintage dial layout and three-day power reserve, arriving in stores this month.

(Panerai)

Panerai is returning to the roots of its maritime identity with the release of the Luminor Marina PAM01759, a limited-edition model of 1,000 pieces that blends Italian archival inspiration with modern Swiss engineering. The watch pays tribute to the Florence-born brand’s early work supplying precision instruments to the Italian Navy.

The PAM01759 features a 44mm stainless-steel case topped with a domed sapphire crystal, a subtle but distinctive reference to early underwater instruments developed for military divers. The black dial uses a full Arabic numeral layout coated in green Super-LumiNova, recalling the visibility requirements for divers operating in low-light conditions. A small-seconds subdial at 9 o’clock further nods to historical tools for watch functionality during underwater missions.

Inside, the watch is powered by Panerai’s automatic P.9010 calibre, a three-day movement made of 198 components and driven by two spring barrels. The movement allows for quick hour-hand adjustments without affecting the minute hand—an advantage for travelers moving between time zones. The PAM01759 also notably omits a date window to maintain a cleaner, more historically accurate dial.

(Panerai)

The timepiece is engineered for durability, offering water resistance up to 30 bar (about 300 meters). Each watch includes a closed stainless-steel caseback engraved with its limited-edition number. It comes fitted with a dark brown vintage calf leather strap and a trapezoidal pin buckle, and includes a secondary black rubber strap for more rugged wear.

(Panerai)

“The Luminor Marina PAM01759 is more than just a watch; it is a testament to our dedication to merging historical inspiration with modern innovation,” Alessandro Ficarelli, Panerai’s chief marketing and product officer, said in a statement. He added that reinterpreting key archival features within the best-selling Luminor Marina line strengthens the company’s longstanding ties to its own heritage.

Founded in Florence in 1860, Panerai spent decades producing instruments for the Italian Navy before its designs, once protected under the Military Secrets Act, entered the international market following the company’s 1997 acquisition by the Richemont Group. Today, Panerai makes its watches in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, mashing up Italian design tradition with Swiss mechanical expertise.

The PAM01759 is available in Panerai boutiques beginning in December for $10,200, and will be presented in the brand’s signature wooden box, a hallmark of its limited-edition offerings.