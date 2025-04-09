Panerai Drops Sleek Ceramic Luminor GMT Watch Just In Time For Milan’s Luxury Furniture Fair

Panerai first dabbled in ceramic back in 2007 with the Radiomir, and they’ve clearly honed their craft, transforming it into a cornerstone of their high-performance tool watches

(Panerai)

Just as design aficionados descend upon Milan for Salone del Mobile, Panerai is making its own stylish statement with the unveiling of the Luminor GMT Power Reserve Ceramica (PAM01574). As the official timekeeper for the prestigious furniture fair, the Italian watchmaker has once again delivered a timepiece that blends its rugged DNA with a touch of modern sophistication.

The latest addition to the Luminor watch family leans into Panerai’s expertise with technical materials, sporting a robust ceramic case. This isn’t just for looks; the high-tech material boasts impressive resistance to scratches, high temperatures, and corrosion, all while keeping the watch remarkably light on the wrist. Panerai first dabbled in ceramic back in 2007 with the Radiomir, and they’ve clearly honed their craft, transforming it into a cornerstone of their high-performance tool watches.

(Panerai)

Underneath the stealthy ceramic exterior beats Panerai’s in-house P.9012 caliber. This automatic movement provides a suite of useful features, including central hours, a GMT function for tracking a second time zone (perhaps essential for the jet-setting design crowd?), a neatly placed power reserve indicator at 5 o’clock, and a date window at 3 o’clock. In a subtle nod to their Italian roots, the power reserve indicator proudly displays “ORE”—Italian for “hours.” True to Panerai form, the movement offers a solid three-day power reserve.

Visually, the PAM01574 is a stunner. The blue sun-brushed sandwich dial offers a rich depth, while the indices and hands are generously coated with white Super-LumiNova X2 for exceptional low-light visibility. The GMT hand, differentiated with a Super-LumiNova X1 application, elegantly points to the second time zone, a subtle reminder of Panerai’s maritime heritage.

(Panerai)

Versatility is also key with this new Luminor. It comes equipped with an elegant blue alligator strap for a more refined look, along with a more sporty blue rubber strap for everyday wear. Swapping between the two is a breeze thanks to Panerai’s convenient PAM Click Release System, requiring no tools whatsoever. The Panerai Luminor GMT Power Reserve Ceramica (PAM01574) carries a retail price of $16,500 and is available now exclusively at Panerai.com. It’s a compelling package for those who appreciate Panerai’s blend of robust functionality and Italian design flair, timed perfectly for the global design spotlight.