Panerai Gets Dark With Luminor Power Reserve Ceramica GMT Watch

This handsome timepiece is prime Panerai.

(Panerai)

There’s a quiet confidence that comes with being able to traverse the globe with merely one watch at the ready, preferably a GMT watch able to track time across the planet. Panerai’s new Luminor GMT fits the bill handsomely in that regard.

(Panerai)

The new Luminor GMT Power Reserve Ceramica fuses the Italian watchmaker’s distinctive case shape with the utility of a GMT watch via a dedicated fourth hand, and the results are nothing short of sleek and innovative.

(Panerai)

At the heart of the watch is its proprietary 31-jewel, automatic mechanical P.9012 calibre movement, which makes more than 28,000 alternations an hour: Precision seems to be an apt phrase in this instance. Even more striking is the all-black design and lightweight ceramic case, while the GMT hand’s pointed arrow design stands out stylishly.

(Panerai)

For a brand that crafts watches for the Italian Navy, it’s a fine blend of form and function in a streamlined monochromatic design. 100 meters of water resistance turn the luxurious-yet-rugged $19,100 timepiece into a true go-anywhere outfit, and its 44mm ceramic case should prove durable and highly wearable day in and day out.

(Panerai)

Two sub-dials and a date window further bolster the ready-for-anything nature of this watch, which also includes a power reserve indicator on the dial. While not as outwardly flashy as other Panerai timepieces, it should prove highly useful and versatile for the world traveler (for the right asking price, that is).