Panerai Honors Naval Legacy With Submersible Marina Militare Watch Duo

The new timepiece collection celebrates over a century of the company’s collaborations with the Italian Navy.

Panerai, the luxury Italian watchmaker with a history deeply intertwined with the Italian Navy, has unveiled a new collection of timepieces celebrating its long-standing partnership with the Marina Militare. The new Submersible Marina Militare watches are a tribute to the Italian Navy’s aviation branch, the Aviazione Navale, and its legacy of precision and resilience in challenging environments.

The long-running collaboration between Panerai and the Italian Navy dates back to the 1910s. Initially tasked with designing precision instruments for naval missions, Panerai’s innovations extended beyond watches to include technical equipment for aircraft carriers and helicopter ships. This legacy of crafting rugged and reliable tool watches designed for extreme conditions is at the core of the new collection.

The latest timepieces are powered by the automatic P.900 caliber, a movement known for an impressive three-day power reserve. The watches feature a green-grained matte dial with a black gradient finish, a design inspired by the flight gear of Aviazione Navale aircrew. Legibility in low-light conditions is enhanced by grey Super-LumiNova, which takes after the colors of Aviazione Navale aircraft. The small seconds counter is reminiscent of a radar display, and the dial includes the anchor insignia of the Aviazione Navale.

Two models lead the collection. The PAM01697 features a 44mm case of brushed 316LVM stainless steel with a green ceramic disk on its unidirectional rotating bezel. The PAM01698 is crafted from Carbotech, a lightweight and highly durable composite material made from carbon fibers.

The uniquely uneven matte black surface of the Carbotech case ensures that each watch has a slightly different appearance. Both models are water-resistant to 300 meters and come with a green canvas strap and an extra black rubber strap. The casebacks are also engraved with the Aviazione Navale wings emblem, a first for a Panerai collection.

The new Panerai Submersible Marina Militare (PAM01697) is priced at $12,500, while the Panerai Submersible Marina Militare Carbotech (PAM01698) is available for $19,500. Both timepieces can be purchased through Panerai’s official website, Panerai boutiques, and authorized dealers.