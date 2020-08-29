The Panerai Submersible Azzurro is a Dive-Ready Stunner

Panerai

The best way to prepare for the season ahead is to, well, really prepare for the season ahead. If you’re a watch enthusiast, that probably means scoping out the latest and greatest watch launches, including the latest stunner from Panerai.

The Italian watch brand just debuted a jaw-dropping, one-of-a-kind Submersible Azzurro, a dive-ready watch that also delivers serious style points. It’s one of the most aesthetically pleasing and investment-worthy watches we’ve seen in some time.

It’s everything you’ve come to expect and love in a Panerai watch, and then some -- and you can only get it online for the time being. The kicker here is the striking navy blue matte ceramic bezel, a new color design that shakes things up ever so slightly while paying homage to the ocean (why tinker too much with perfection, right?).

This is the kind of handsome, refined watch you can -- and should -- look forward to wearing, as opposed to keeping purely for display only. After all, what’s the fun of having one of the best watches of the moment if you can’t enjoy it?

The Panerai Submersible Azzurro certainly provides plenty of reasons to get excited about it, with a list of technical specs that’s impressive in its blend of form and function.

It’s made to withstand extreme pressure and features a bridge device to protect the crown on deep dives, while luminescent dial markings stand out beneath the surface.

A black rubber strap provides diving capabilities, while a Sportech velcro black strap option offers even more functionality. The 42mm case is sized just right, which means this watch should also stand out handsomely alongside more rugged fall style staples (think a denim shirt and a thick-knit cardigan when back on land, for starters).

This is a watch for the man who’s as comfortable behind the wheel as he is in a whiskey bar or on the back pool deck, cocktail in hand. If that sounds like a vision of luxury you’d enjoy, then you’ve just found your new favorite, heirloom-worthy timepiece.