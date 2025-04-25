Panerai Unveils Exclusive Submersible Chronograph Honoring Italian Navy

Limited to just 35 pieces worldwide.

(Panerai)

Luxury Italian watchmaker Panerai has announced the global launch of its Submersible Chrono Marina Militare Experience Edition, aka the PAM01699, a limited-edition timepiece celebrating the brand’s enduring partnership with the Italian Navy. The PAM01699, limited to just 35 pieces worldwide, features a robust 47mm brushed titanium case. The rugged timepiece’s military-inspired aesthetic draws inspiration from the color palette of the Aviazione Navale aircraft, showcasing a matte black ceramic bezel and a distinctive green-grained matte dial. Panerai emphasizes that the use of innovative materials allows the watch to capture a sporty yet tactical essence.

(Panerai)

At the heart of this exclusive chronograph lies Panerai’s P.9100/R automatic caliber, a movement boasting five patented innovations. This sophisticated mechanism incorporates a vertical clutch, a column wheel, a time-to-target countdown function, and a reset-to-zero feature, all engineered for mission-critical precision. The movement also offers a substantial three-day power reserve, a practical function for seamless time zone adjustments, and clear chronograph readability, highlighting Panerai’s dedication to functional design.

(Panerai)

Owners of this exclusive timepiece will also gain access to a unique, once-in-a-lifetime military adventure. This “experience edition” grants purchasers the opportunity to train alongside the elite Italian Aviazione Navale in Puglia, Italy. This immersive experience promises exclusive insight into naval operations through a series of mission-based activities, allowing owners to step into the world of modern naval operators.

(Panerai)

The Submersible Chrono Marina Militare Experience Edition – PAM01699 is equipped with two interchangeable straps to suit various environments: a durable green canvas strap and a functional black rubber strap ideal for diving. The watch offers water resistance up to 500 meters and has undergone rigorous testing at 25 percent beyond its rated depth, positioning it as a reliable tool for adventures on land, sea, and air. The exclusive Panerai Submersible Chrono Marina Militare Experience Edition – PAM01699 is available solely at Panerai boutiques for $60,800.