Paris Hilton Stars In Agent Provocateur’s Autumn/Winter 2024 Campaign

“That’s hot.”

Only the cultural icon whose catchphrase is “that’s hot” could bring this type of heat to Agent Provocateur’s latest campaign. Not merely the face of the upscale lingerie line’s Autumn/Winter 2024 collection, Paris Hilton stars as “The Provocateur,” the latest title bestowed on the mother, entrepreneur, activist, actress and DJ in celebration of Agent Provocateur’s 30th anniversary. In a short-and-sweet commercial for brand (above), Hilton repurposes her evocative slogan for AP, saying, “Agent Provocateur. Sexy. Iconic. Since 1994. AP girl for life. That’s hot.” In a statement, she expands further on her connection to the brand.

“Modeling lingerie isn’t just about fashion and being hot—it’s about embodying empowerment, glamor and, of course, having fun with it,” Hilton said. “Preparing for The Provocateur campaign was all about getting into that mindset: embracing my inner strength, confidence, and the undeniable allure that Agent Provocateur has championed since 1994. Working with [Agent Provocateur creative director] Sarah Shotton and [photographer] Greg Williams has been a complete dream—we had such an amazing day on set; the vintage Hollywood Hills vibe had me channeling my inner provocateur. I have always been an AP devotee but now I’m also an AP girl for life!”

“Paris is everything a true Provocateur should be: fearless, feminine, and unafraid to live by her own rules,” Shotton added. “She’s been part of our AP family for a long time—she has worn and loved the brand forever, and even helped open our Melrose Avenue store back in 2000—but finally working together like this really was a dream come true, a pinch me moment. Having Greg Williams as the photographer for this shoot made for a dynamite (some might say iconic!) combination; his eye for glamor brings a cinematic quality to the images and Paris is a true Hollywood star. This shoot is a meeting of icons, and we can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

AP describes the collection itself as featuring “outrageously decadent pieces, steeped in lashings of vampy-inspired glamor” with highlighted materials including Italian tulle, silk satin, French lace and detailed beading. A close look at the gallery above reveals a pearly necklace with an “AP” script pendant and precious metal bracelets, hinting at the brand new jewelry that will be joining this latest lingerie collection in AP’s catalog this month.

Browse AP’s Autumn/Winter 2024 collection here, and keep your eyes peeled for Hilton’s “The Provocateur” billboards in New York, Los Angeles and London.