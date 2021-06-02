Parmigiani Fleurier Launches New Tondagraph GT Line of Luxury Watches

Parmigiani Fleurier Tondagraph GT (5)

Parmigiani Fleurier was the "Bugatti of watches" for the duration of a 15-year partnership with the French hypercar marque. And though Bugatti now collaborates with NYC-based brand Jacob & Co., the Swiss luxury watchmaker is still releasing racy new models like the Tondagraph GT. 

Parmigiani Fleurier Tondagraph GT (6)

Featuring updated teardrop-shaped lugs for extra tactility, an integrated bracelet (or rubber strap, if the buyer prefers), an understated triangulaire guilloché ribbon motif, and fluted bezels inspired by Parmigiani Fleurier's debut Toric series, both versions feature a silvered main dial juxtaposed with a trio of black subdials. 

The Steel Silver Black edition gets a 42mm case forged in polished and satin-brushed stainless steel with 100 meters of water resistance. Though the name signals a sole chronograph, the watch's Caliber PF043 allows for the addition of an annual calendar.  

Parmigiani Fleurier Tondagraph GT (3)

Parmigiani Fluerier's familiar Delta-shaped hands with black luminescent coating display the time, while the date appears in a large double aperture at 12 o’clock. Subdials at 9 and 6 o’clock display chronograph readouts, and the 3 o’clock subdial serves as both a running seconds  and date indicator. 

“With this new model we wanted to exalt the contrast between the counters and the silver dial,” says Parmigiani Fleurier CEO Guido Terreni said of the high-contrast white elements. “Taking out the orange indicators of the first edition helped us obtain a pure and long lasting aesthetic.”

Parmigiani Fleurier Tondagraph GT (7)

A decidedly more decadent design is the Tondagraph GT Rose Gold Silver, named for an 18K rose gold 42mm case that sports an array of polished and brushed finishings. The in-house designed, Caliber PF071 movement, visible through a sapphire caseback, benefits from clever horological engineering. 

The integrated chronograph function uses a column wheel rather than a cam for smoother operation, and a vertical clutch rather than a horizontal one, which increases accuracy by enabling the chronograph to start without an initial jolt. Like all Parmigiani Fleurier movements, Caliber PF071 is enhanced with chamfering and hand-polished, sandblasted surfaces, and a 22k gold oscillating weight. 

Parmigiani Fleurier Tondagraph GT (1)

Priced from $20,400, the Parimigiani Fleruier Tondagraph GT collection is available now. 

