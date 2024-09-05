Patrick Mahomes Debuts Oakley’s ‘Players Collection’ Sunglasses

Just in time for the first NFL kickoff of 2024.

As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up to host the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 NFL Kickoff Game on September 5, Oakley is recruiting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes—as well as star Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson—to help sell its new Players Collection of fashionable and sporty sunglasses.

Oakley, which will serve as the official eyewear provider of the NFL through 2030, already has vast collection of league-branded lenses that includes designs for all 32 teams and a signature Patrick Mahomes line of upscale shades. The new Players Collection adds the classically styled Chaminade (based on the Montefrio) and the thick-framed Belleville (based on the Fatcat) silhouettes to Oakley’s gridiron-worthy selection, bridging “the gap between her intensity of the field and the sophistication of the tunnel walk.” Like the Oakley Football Shields used across the NFL, both styles employ Oakley’s Prizm Lens Tech, which is designed to enhance details and optimize contrast.

“NFL athletes not only move the game forward on the field, they drive culture with their unique style and energy off of it. So we took inspiration from leading tastemakers in football and infused it with Oakley’s signature design DNA,” said Corey Hill, Head of Global Sports Marketing at Oakley. “Players Collection is about enabling athletes to be who they are off the field, complementing our on-field product innovation.”

The initial Players Collection offerings are available now at Oakley’s website—expect to see more seasonal styles and color combinations throughout 2024.