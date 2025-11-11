Paul Smith X MINI Join Forces For Colorful ‘British With A Twist’ Limited Edition Cooper

The special edition release continues a decades-long creative collaboration between the two British brands.

(MINI Paul Smith Edition)

Famed British fashion designer Paul Smith has once again partnered with MINI to launch a special edition of the automaker’s new-generation Cooper, infusing the city-centric car with Smith’s signature colorful design touches. The MINI Paul Smith Edition, billed as “British with a twist,” will be available in late summer 2026 for the 3-door, 5-door, and convertible models. The limited edition drop is a continuation of a decades-long creative collaboration between the two brands, following previous models like the 1998 Classic Mini and the 2021 MINI STRIP concept.

(MINI Paul Smith Edition)

The car’s exterior offers a choice of three colors, two of which are new and pay homage to MINI’s history: Statement Grey, a modern interpretation of the classic Mini Austin Seven color from 1959; Inspired White, a contemporary nod to the Classic Mini Beige; and Midnight Black Metallic, a carryover color from the current MINI product line.

Nottingham Green, a color inspired by Smith’s hometown, serves as a recurring accent on the side mirrors, grille, wheel hub covers with Paul Smith lettering, and as an optional roof color. A Nottingham Green roof is adorned with Smith’s Signature Stripes placed discreetly at the rear of the driver’s side and a second roof option features an elegant stripe motif in a combination of matte and gloss black finishes.

(MINI Paul Smith Edition)

All models are fitted with 18-inch Night Flash Spoke black aluminum wheels with a Dark Steel clear coat, and the front and rear MINI logos are finished in a unique Black Blue color combination. Inside the cabin, tone-on-tone stripe patterns are featured on the dashboard and door panels, rendered in Paul Smith fabrics. The Vescin sport seats in Nightshade Blue include knitted textiles in the shoulder and headrests, accented by colorful stitching that borrows from the designer’s Signature Stripe palette.

The Mini’s infotainment system features custom Paul Smith graphics, and the puddle lamps project a handwritten “Hello” onto the ground when the door is opened. The floor mats feature a graphic of a stylized rabbit hand-drawn by Smith, a nod to one of his personal lucky charms. Door sills are inscribed with the designer’s personal motto: “Every day is a new beginning.”

(MINI Paul Smith Edition)

To celebrate the launch, Paul Smith has debuted a limited capsule collection of bags inspired by the new MINI collaboration. The collection, which includes items like a Shadow Stripe Tote Bag and a Photo Print Washbag, is crafted from recycled polyester. The bags incorporate design cues directly from the car, such as the green tabs and webbing that reference the car’s Nottingham Green mirror caps and wheel centers and an internal “Hello” emboss that reflects the car’s door projection.

The pricing for the MINI Paul Smith Edition is expected to start at around $41,500 for the Cooper Electric model, while pricing for the gas models will be revealed closer to their availability date this summer.