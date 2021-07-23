Persol & JW Anderson Launch Colorful Limited-Edition Shades

Persol/JW Anderson

London-based menswear brand JW Anderson is giving two longstanding pairs of Persol sunglasses colorful limited-edition updates and an arty portrait campaign to match.

The classic shape of the Persol 649 shades certainly needs no introduction, having maintained an icon status since actor Marcello Mastroianni donned them in the 1961 classic movie Divorce, Italian Style.

But JW Anderson's almost dissonant take on the frames renders them like never before in one-of-a-kind recycled acetates that mottles blue with amber and red, brown with pink, and different tortoise-inspired greens.

The second pair, the Persol 0009, looks like something from this century, but the four-lens design actually dates back to 1935, according to Inside Hook. JW Anderson sought to create juxtaposition with two-tone frames coated in blue and pink, black and white, dark and light green, and orange and light blue.

To showcase the collab, photographer Tyler Mitchell snapped eight tonal portraits of models topped with "sculptural hair creations" created by Jamaican-American hairstylist Benjamin Bruno.

“I really wanted to work with Tyler. He is such an incredible artist and photographer. I wanted images that became kind of poetic miniatures, almost like windows," said Anderson.

"I love what Jawara does as well. His hairstyles are amazing and helped creature this incredible portraiture that you somehow can’t place in time."

Priced at $261 for the 649 and $417 for the 0009, the Persol x JW Anderson collection is available to purchase online now.