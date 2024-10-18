Persol Debuts ‘Senna’-Inspired Sunglasses Collection

Road-ready luxury shades worthy of the legendary Formula 1 driver.

(Persol)

Legacy and heritage tends to mean a great deal in the world of style, and Persol is leaning into that pedigree with its latest sunglasses collection, a stylish set of shades inspired by Netflix’s Formula 1 mini-series Senna.

The three racing-inspired frames takes its style cues from F1 legend Ayrton Senna, all the while carrying on the Italian brand’s heritage of race-ready, ever-versatile styles worn by the likes of Steve McQueen. The show is already billed as “one of the most anticipated Netflix premieres of the year and the first ever scripted series” about the iconic driver.

(Persol)

Its classic Persol 649 series of shades even got an update earlier this year, and the new offering builds on that legendary look rather handsomely. Of its latest campaign and collection, the eye-catching Italian eyewear brand said Senna is equally “celebrated for his uncompromising character and dexterity on the track.”

(Persol)

The collection shines through with bold style, the company notes, sharing that “confidence and precision course through each and every frame, revising era-defining silhouettes.”

(Persol)

The eyewear brand also notes that the new collection nods to “Senna’s innate charisma” and features “a classic palette spans shades of black, havana and striped brown,” in keeping with iconic Persol colorways and design detailing across the decades. As the company notes, Senna as a driver was “celebrated for his uncompromising character and dexterity on the track,” and his “extraordinary skill served as inspiration for the collection.”