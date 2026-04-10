Persol Channels Italian Coast With Riviera Sunglasses Collection

Featuring new designs and updated silhouettes that celebrate coastal beauty.

(Persol)

Persol is giving the Mediterranean a fresh set of eyes with the debut of its Spring/Summer 2026 Riviera sunglasses collection, inspired by the enduring allure of the Italian coastline.

That emphasis on timeless cool naturally evokes the legacy of Steve McQueen, who vaulted the foldable Persol 714 into stylistic immortality after wearing them on the set of The Thomas Crown Affair. While the new collection flexes updated technical elements in its acetate and metal frames, it aims for the same rugged elegance that made McQueen’s affection for Persol a cornerstone of fashion history. That “King of Cool” lineage has continued with modern Persol aficionados that have included Jacob Elordi and Leonardo DiCaprio, along with menswear influencers like Johannes Huebl.

(PO8001S/Persol)

Among the luxe lineup’s highlights is the sun-kissed debut of three new frames: the PO8001S, PO8002S, and PO8003V. They feature a custom hinge bolt engraved with the heritage Italian brand’s signature “P” and a reimagined temple design that’s said to be inspired by the fluid motion of waves.

(Guido PO3393S/Persol)

The new series also expands on Persol’s “Icons” line with the style-drenched Gae and Guido frames. The Guido, a boldly squared aviator with a double bridge that looks like something Moe Greene might have rocked in The Godfather, updates an old-school design, while the Gae utilizes a slimmed-down acetate profile and keyhole bridge for a subtler vibe.

(Gae PO3391S/Persol)

Persol’s Freccia Supreme—the instantly recognizable metal arrow that connects the temple to the frame front—remains a unifying detail across all silhouettes. The models also incorporate the Meflecto system, ensuring a flexible fit that has defined the eyewear brand since it was founded in Turin in 1917 by optician and photographer Giuseppe Ratti, who specialized in handcrafting high-quality goggles for aviation and racing.

(PO8003V/Persol)

Rounding out the series are the metal-focused, Nineties-style PO1028S and PO1030V-Luc frames, featuring a refined three-piece construction and rectangular lines. Both models utilize Barberini Premium crystal lenses that are offered in an array of Mediterranean-inspired tones. The full Spring/Summer Riviera Collection is available now at Persol.com.