Persol Launches New Steve McQueen Special Edition Foldable Sunglasses

The famously foldable shades were worn by the King of Cool in "The Thomas Crown Affair."

Persol

Persol is putting a new spin on its iconic 714 sunglasses worn by Steve McQueen's dashing thief in 1968's The Thomas Crown Affair.

Persol

The Italian luxury eyewear maker just launched the 714 Steve McQueen Special Edition series. Five color combinations are available, but discerning fans of the so-called "King of Cool" might opt for the yellow version with sky blue lenses.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Persol

That colorway is a nod to McQueen's first plane, a Boeing Stearmen, seen in the above archival photo provided by Persol.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Persol

Other frame and polarized lens combos include light Havana with light blue, Havana with green, and black with smoke gray.

Persol

To ensure a level of exclusivity, Persol is also making a Steve McQueen Special Edition with platinum-plated lenses and light Havana frames in limited numbers.

Persol

All are packaged in a clean, color-matched box with sparse white text reading, "There's timeless. And there's 714 Steve McQueen."? As always, the model is manufactured according to Persol's rigid standards with original acetates, steel hinges and crystal lenses.

Persol

Priced from $480, the Persol 714 Steve McQueen Special Edition is available to order now online.