Persol Launches New Steve McQueen Special Edition Foldable Sunglasses

The famously foldable shades were worn by the King of Cool in "The Thomas Crown Affair."
Persol Steve McQueen Special Edition (5)

Persol is putting a new spin on its iconic 714 sunglasses worn by Steve McQueen's dashing thief in 1968's The Thomas Crown Affair.

Persol Steve McQueen Special Edition (4)

The Italian luxury eyewear maker just launched the 714 Steve McQueen Special Edition series. Five color combinations are available, but discerning fans of the so-called "King of Cool" might opt for the yellow version with sky blue lenses. 

Persol Steve McQueen Special Edition (2)

That colorway is a nod to McQueen's first plane, a Boeing Stearmen, seen in the above archival photo provided by Persol. 

Persol Steve McQueen Special Edition (7)

Other frame and polarized lens combos include light Havana with light blue, Havana with green, and black with smoke gray. 

Persol Steve McQueen Special Edition (1)

To ensure a level of exclusivity, Persol is also making a Steve McQueen Special Edition with platinum-plated lenses and light Havana frames in limited numbers. 

Persol Steve McQueen Special Edition (3)

All are packaged in a clean, color-matched box with sparse white text reading, "There's timeless. And there's 714 Steve McQueen."? As always, the model is manufactured according to Persol's rigid standards with original acetates, steel hinges and crystal lenses. 

Persol Steve McQueen Special Edition (6)

Priced from $480, the Persol 714 Steve McQueen Special Edition is available to order now online.

