5 Persol Sunglasses To Cop Before Summer Ends

The possibilities are endless when it comes to stylish sunglasses, are they not? One could make the argument that once you find the right pair from the right brand, however, you’ll never need another pair (well, you might need a back-up set). The brand in question to shop right now for the best sunglasses to help you close out summer? That’d be Persol. They’ve got frames to suit every style and face shape, and the quality and heritage is nearly unmatched.

You may recognize Persol from the movies, worn by everyone from cinematic style god Steve McQueen to Tom Cruise in Cocktail. Now’s the perfect time to get yourself a piece of stylish, wearable history and make it all your own. Without further ado: Five great sunglasses from Persol to add to your cart right now, before the sun sets on summer.

Persol 3152S

Mix black and blue with these sleek, stylish circular shades, a pair that are practically begging to be worn with a navy camp collar shirt and olive chinos for high/low summer style. $260

Persol 3199S

Persol offers up its own take on a striking style that blends the best of the past with the best of, well, right now. A perfect pair of do-it-all shades to wear with a crisp white tee or chino shorts, or else with a navy polo and linen trousers (loafers sold separately). $345

Persol 714SM Steve McQueen Sunglasses

Back in stock and better than ever, these iconic shades are perhaps what Persol is best known for among menswear aficionados and film buffs alike—they’re effortlessly cool, and yes, they feature details drawing inspiration from the same model as worn by McQueen himself. $480

Persol 3048S

Go bold with your summer sunglasses with this stylish, squared-off pair. They’re fit to wear all day long with your favorite polo and chino shorts. These sunglasses will look great with darn near anything though—they’re Persol, after all. $232

Persol 5003ST

A refined, unique take on classic pilot’s sunglasses could be just the right way to close out your summer in style. We think these look best when paired with brown suede loafers, white jeans and a navy Oxford shirt. $420