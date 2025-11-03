Persol’s ‘Total Black Arrow’ Collection Blends Film Noir Vibes With Italian Craftsmanship

At the heart of the updated collection is the OPO0649NE model, a modern evolution of the legendary Persol 649.

(Persol)

Paying homage to heritage Italian design, luxury eyewear brand Persol has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2025 collection, “Total Black Arrow.” Drawing inspiration from the darkly dramatic aesthetic of film noir, the new collection is an exercise in innovation that redefines classic codes with a contemporary, all-black finish.

The campaign, which sets a cinematic mood, stars top models Chiara Scelsi and Filipe Nieves, embodying the collection’s elegance. The styling plays on the interplay of light versus shadow and gloss against matte. This contrast heightens the frame’s sculptural presence and reasserts Persol’s iconic Arrow emblem as an eyewear signature.

(Persol)

At the heart of the “Total Black Arrow” collection is the OPO0649NE model , a modern evolution of the legendary Persol 649. Known for its acetate pilot silhouette and classic Victor bridge, the 649 returns with a sleek, ultra-resistant total-black finish. In a meticulously engineered upgrade, the frame’s metal details and inserts have been re-engineered with high-performance materials.

(Persol)

Persol’s signature Arrow—a working hinge that seamlessly links the front and temples —steps into the spotlight in the new campaign, which spotlights precision engineering and sculpted lines of the functional design.

(Persol)

Black sets the tone for the collection, utilized across varied textures and finishes. This choice lends the eyewear an understated elegance, suggesting that the darkest shade can sometimes be the most compelling. The Fall/Winter 2025 Total Black Arrow collection is available now at persol.com.