Porsche Design Debuts Limited Edition Chronograph Crafted From Uncoated Titanium

Inspired by the Porsche 911 dashboard, the watch pays homage to the uncoated stainless-steel Chronograph I released in 1975.

(Porsche Design)

Porsche Design has unveiled the Chronograph 1 – 1975 Limited Edition, a new timepiece crafted from uncoated titanium, marking the first time the material has been used for a Chronograph 1 not tied to a limited-edition Porsche sports car.

The special edition watch pays homage to the uncoated stainless-steel Chronograph I released in 1975, which complemented Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche’s original all-black Chronograph I from 1972. This limited edition of 350 pieces features a full titanium construction, aiming for exceptional durability. Its watch face draws automotive inspiration from the Porsche 911’s dashboard, featuring matte-black dials, white numerals and indices, and a distinctive red stop-seconds hand.

Brand Ambassador Orlando Bloom wearing the limited edition chronograph (Porsche Design)

F. A. Porsche’s design philosophy, “form equals function,” which guided the creation of the Porsche 911 in the 1960s, was first translated into horology with the 1972 Chronograph I. Following its introduction to the watch market, a brushed, uncoated stainless-steel version was introduced in 1975, a design that later influenced military-issue variants.

Five decades later, the new Chronograph 1 – 1975 Limited Edition continues this legacy by using titanium, a material first introduced to watchmaking by Porsche Design in 1980. The watch features a matte-black dial with bold white accents and Super-LumiNova-coated hour markers and hands for optimal visibility. A tachymeter scale circles the dial, and a dual-language date display (German/English) is included. Both the current Porsche Design logo and the classic Porsche Design icon are present on the dial to signify its commemorative status.

(Porsche Design)

The Chronograph 1 – 1975 Limited Edition has a glass bead-blasted titanium case and bracelet with a matching folding clasp. A solid titanium crown and caseback are engraved with “Flyback Automatic,” revealing the Porsche Design Caliber WERK 01.240. Engravings of “1975” and the individual edition number enhance its collectible appeal. Each timepiece is handcrafted at Porsche’s watch manufactory in Solothurn, Switzerland, and comes in a box with a commemorative plaque.

(Porsche Design)

The Chronograph 1 – 1975 Limited Edition is available for $9,650 through the Watches of Switzerland Group at select locations including Watches of Switzerland SoHo and Hudson Yards in New York, Watches of Switzerland Las Vegas, and Mayors in Orlando and Tampa. It’s also available at Porsche Design Stores in California and the greater Miami area and online at watchesofswitzerland.com and shop.porsche.com. Following this limited release, a numbered edition in uncoated titanium with slight modifications will become a permanent fixture in the Porsche Design timepiece collection.