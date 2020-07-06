Porsche Design Launches Program to Create Your Own Custom Watch

There are 1.5 million different combinations for Porsche fanatics to choose from.

Porsche Design—the carmaker's accessories and licensing business—is offering a new way of finding your ideal timepiece. They know watch lovers seek the same latitude in choosing the look and feel of a model as customers want for their sportscars. To that end, they've put together a complete customization scheme that will let users create their own bespoke watch, down to the engravings on the cases.

Porsche Design starts with a basic template, their Chronotimer Series 1. From there, customers can select the dials, bezels, the rotors, and can choose from more than 300 strap configurations.

According to the design house, there are ultimately at least 1.5 million unique combinations.

Porsche Design Group CEO Jan Becker notes that "No other car manufacturer or watch brand currently offers a program of this kind."

"The colors, types of leather, and decorative stitching on these chronographs all originate from automotive production," according to Becker. "We have come full circle: Ferdinand Alexander Porsche laid the foundation of the Porsche Design brand in 1972 with the Chronograph 1 after having previously designed the Porsche 911 and now we are taking the next logical step and are applying the principles of sports car engineering to the production of our Swiss-made wristwatches."

Porsche Design’s Custom-Built Watch Program is available now in Germany and will be ready for customers from the UK and the United States in September 2020. You can learn more about the process for creating a watch that matches your Porsche here: porsche-design.com.