Porsche Design and Puma Join Forces For New Sneaker Collab

It’s not every day you look at a pair of sneakers and think, “Man, those shoes look … fast.” It’s going to become the new norm, however, if you pick up the latest Porsche Design sneakers launch, playing off innovative Puma technology to deliver a fashion-forward silhouette. Make no mistake, these are sneakers you should surely be wearing the next time you get behind the wheel.

Porsche Design & Puma worked with Puma’s FutureLab on the Xetic Sneakers, featuring two different iterations (the Xetic M Shift and the Xetic M), both of which feature a proprietary shock absorption system.

The aptly named XETIC cushioning uses foam for rebound and comfort, crucial if you find yourself exploring city streets and zipping through hairpin turns day in and day out. In fact, Porsche Design and Puma tested hundreds of different iterations to find the best possible cushioning system, and fans of the brands will likely love the stylish, speedy results.

The Xetic M Shift (which retails for $335) is springy, sleek and light, featuring a recycled upper and accent leather detailing in a cool-as-can-be combination of black and blue. The Xetic M carries over similarly sporty and stylish vibes, this time in a cool Glacier Grey color combination that would wear well with sleek black denim and a black cafe racer jacket for road-ready style.

It gets better, though -- each pair of Xetic sneakers is made of recycled mesh and chrome-free leather. This focus on sustainability and style carries right on through to the sock lining, which is made with 30 percent algae (yes, you read that right -- algae).

As Porsche Design says, these sneakers might have been made in a lab, but they were designed for the streets. Lace up a pair and start your engines -- stylish adventures await.