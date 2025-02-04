Porsche Design Taps Orlando Bloom As Brand Ambassador For Watches & Eyewear

Maxim’s exclusive images show Bloom posing with the blacked-out, 911-inspired Porsche Design Chronograph 1.

(Porsche Design)

Porsche Design has enlisted actor Orlando Bloom as its new Brand Ambassador for Timepiece and Eyewear collections. Aside from starring in 2000s-era fantasy blockbusters like the Pirates of the Caribbean and The Lord of The Rings movies, Bloom is apparently a long-time Porsche enthusiast. In his new Porsche Design campaign—featuring two red-hued images exclusively revealed here by Maxim—Bloom poses next to a Porsche 911 while wearing the classic Chronograph 1 timepiece along with select models of the brand’s stylish sunglasses and prescription eyewear.

(Porsche Design)

“It’s a great honor to represent Porsche Design as Brand Ambassador. From our first conversation, I was excited about the idea of a partnership. I immediately sensed that the Porsche Design team and I share a mutual passion for great design and a similar mindset,” Bloom said in a statement. “The brand has a unique way of translating the unmistakable design and timeless elegance of icons like the Porsche 911 into lifestyle products. This blend of sports car-inspired aesthetics, unique heritage, and exclusive lifestyle truly fascinates me. It’s exciting to now be part of this success story.”

(Porsche Design)

The clear highlight of the new watch campaign is the Porsche Design Chronograph 1 – All Black Numbered Edition. The Porsche 911-inspired timepiece draws on the heritage of the iconic Chronograph I, designed in 1972 by F. A. Porsche, the designer of the legendary sports car. As the first all-black chronograph, it also shook up the watch industry and was directly inspired by the 911’s dashboard. In 2022, the watch was completely re-engineered before being reissued by Porsche Design’s Swiss watch factory.

The signature P’8478 eyewear model takes center stage in the glasses campaign, along with six other sunglasses and prescription styles from the new 2025 Porsche Design Eyewear Collection. Designed by F. A. Porsche in 1978, the Porsche Design P’8478 made its mark in history as the first-ever sunglasses model to feature an interchangeable lens system. Featuring an innovative quick-release mechanism, the teardrop- shaped 6-base curve lenses, supplied in various colors, can be swapped easily, allowing for seamless adaptation to different light conditions. Crafted from extremely lightweight titanium and scratch-resistant polycarbonate, the P’8478 combines innovative design with maximum performance. Sounds like a perfect shades upgrade for Porsche lovers everywhere.