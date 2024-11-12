Ralph Lauren’s American Western Watch Collection Channels Spirit Of The Rodeo

Saddle up with these rootin’, tootin’ timepieces inspired by the Wild West.

(Ralph Lauren)

Ralph Lauren’s style cues are all Americana, all the time, from richly crafted denim to preppy polos. There’s also a series of elegantly crafted watches to match, and in this case, the Ralph Lauren American Western Watch Collection draws on the Wild West, and then some.

(Ralph Lauren)

Unlike the retro, Art Deco vibes of other Ralph Lauren timepieces, including the Polo Vintage 67 Watch, the two latest additions to the American Western Watch Collection are firmly rooted in the dusty days of rodeo.

(Ralph Lauren)

Western belt-inspired detailing drives each watch, with handsome, hand-tooled 42mm cases available in both elegant sterling silver and stunning rose gold. The matching American leather straps boast detailing as intricate as the watches themselves, taking aim at both rodeo and concho belts, complete with American craftsmanship and Italian finishing.

(First Edition American Western Watch/Courtesy of Ralph Lauren)

Just as impressive as the exterior detailing (which would look right at home alongside a Ralph Lauren denim shirt) is what powers each watch. More specifically, both stunning new timepieces feature the Piaget-exclusive RL514 movement, built from 189 painstakingly precise components. In fitting fashion for a highly covetable luxury watch, the movement within each watch features Côtes de Genève and Perlage finishing.

The current collection certainly seems tough to top, as the Western Watch lineup features the likes of a $60,500 rose gold 45mm skeleton watch and a 45mm rose gold watch (minus the intricate skeleton detailing). As with other Ralph Lauren American Western Watch offerings, both new timepieces are only available in-store at Ralph Lauren, but more details (and a chance to book a viewing appointment) can be found online via the classic American fashion icon.