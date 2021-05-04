Ray-Ban Gets Shady With Two 1970s-Style Sunglasses Reissues

Sunglasses brands are seemingly always looting their own style archives to find inspiration for new drops of throwback shades. Ray-Ban is the latest to employ that tactic with a new re-issue of its groovy 1970s models, Vagabond and State Side.

These vintage-inspired sunnies feature tri-injected frames, original Havana Acetate and Ambermatic yellow lenses, and are practically dripping with louche, free-wheeling 1970s vibes.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Vagabond stays true to Ray-Ban's roots with a classic Aviator shape, while the State Side has a more squared-off look.

Both shades are available for a limited time only at select Ray-Ban stores, Ray-Ban.com, and Ray-Ban's Instagram Shop, so better snap them up now if you're interested.