Red Wing Celebrates 120 Years Of Heritage Bootmaking With New Capsule Collection

Featuring a trio of iconic styles reintroduced for 2025.

Red Wing Heritage is looking to the future by honoring its illustrious past of committed craftsmanship, celebrating its use of exceptional leather and sturdy designs in a new anniversary collection.

Designed and built to honor 120 years of remarkably rugged, durable work boots (many originally crafted for miners and loggers in Minnesota), the new Red Wing Heritage 120th Anniversary Capsule looks to three different decades to breathe new life into a series of legendary silhouettes.

Its Logger Boots (also known as Style 4585 and 4501) hail from the 1960s and are now set on a USA-made Vibram lug outsole, as opposed to the Swiss-made version of the silhouette’s outsole introduced on the original duo. The second entry in the collection, the 1920s and 1930s-era Pecos Boot, reflects Red Wing’s commitment to Western bootmaking heritage and feels especially on-trend for the boot offerings of today.

And the newly retooled Red Wing Heritage Engineer Boots pay homage to the style’s origins as an English Riding Boot, a design later adapted into one of the most recognizable work boots on the market. As the company said in an announcement on the collection, “the anniversary capsule reinforces Red Wing’s belief that sometimes staying the same is the best thing you can do.”

While the collection leans on the company’s impressive heritage, it presented an opportunity for subtle reinvention, said Red Wing Shoe Co. product designer Amy Peck. ““Designing this capsule meant asking ourselves a simple question: what makes a Red Wing timeless?” she said. “The Logger, the Pecos, the Engineer, each has lived many lives, from the jobsite to the open road to the city street. We wanted to honor that history while ensuring these boots feel just as relevant in 2025.”

Red Wing Heritage has toasted its legacy in eye-catching fashion in recent years, partnering with the estate of style legend (and noted Red Wing fan) Steve McQueen on rugged boots, but its tribute to 120 years of bootmaking might be its most forward-thinking to date.

The collection was buried alongside archival artifacts, photos and a product manifest in a capsule placed outside its Minnesota HQ, with a custom-built and elements-ready container doing the heavy lifting as it illustrates Red Wing’s place in the pantheon of American workwear. “The act of burial is both a tribute to the past and a promise to the future, proof that Red Wing boots and the values behind them will remain relevant for generations to come,” the company said. Luckily, a piece of that history still remains accessible and wearable: The new Red Wing Heritage 120th Anniversary Capsule is available online now at Red Wing and through select retail partners.