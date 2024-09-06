Red Wing Heritage Reintroduces Beckman Boot, Honoring Founder’s Legacy

Available in three rich shades of leather—Black Cherry Excalibur, Black Excalibur, and Cigar Excalibur.

(Red Wing Heritage)

Red Wing Heritage—the rugged Minnesota footwear brand’s classically styled sublabel—is reintroducing the Beckman boot, a beloved and sought-after style named after the company’s founder, Charles Beckman. In 1873, Beckman embarked on a treacherous journey from Germany to America, facing a harrowing shipwreck off the coast of Nova Scotia.

Upon arriving in Red Wing, Minnesota, he worked in a local tannery and eventually established his own shoe store. In 1905, he founded Red Wing Shoe Company, leaving an enduring legacy shaped by his legendarily challenging voyage.

(Red Wing Heritage)

The Beckman boot is designed to embody this legacy of quality and craftsmanship. It is meticulously constructed from premium materials, featuring Gro-Cord outsoles, originally developed for Red Wing Shoes in the 1920s and known for their durability, comfort, and traction.

(Red Wing Heritage)

Red Wing even released a video commemorating the re-release that traces Beckman’s origin story here.

The handsome boots are made with Excalibur leather—a polishable semi-aniline leather that develops a beautiful patina over time. Available in three rich shades—Black Cherry Excalibur, Black Excalibur, and Cigar Excalibur—the Beckman boot retails for $399. It’s available now at www.redwingshoes.com/heritage.