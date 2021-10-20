Red Wing’s Classic Moc Gets Winterized GORE-Tex Upgrade

The beloved Red Wing classic gets a rough and tough Gore-Tex makeover.

The Classic Moc from rugged heritage footwear brand Red Wing has been going strong since 1952, but a first-ever Gore-Tex overhaul is making the beloved boot even stronger.

The core design that earned the moc-toed silhouette a sturdy, time-tested reputation hasn’t changed—its construction features red Russet Taos leather, robust Puritan triple stitching, and a grippy Traction Tred outsole.

A Gore-Tex inner membrane, with its 9 billion pores per square inch, prevents water from getting to feet while allowing sweat vapor to evaporate. Combined with leather’s inherent impermeability, the Gore-Tex Classic Moc’s should keep wearers bone-dry from the ankle collar down.

As a testament to the boots’ all-weather pedigree, Red Wing is stashing five pairs in remote areas of European and North America for adventurers to find.

You’ll also be able to buy the limited-edition Red Wing Gore-Tex Classic Moc in select retail stores, but the quantity, price and drop date have yet to be revealed. Follow @RedWingHeritage on social media to find out more.