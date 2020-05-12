Reebok 'Alien Stomper' Sneakers Salute Classic 'Alien' Movies

These sci-fi kicks are out of this world.

Reebok and Japanese fashion label Mountain Research are joining forces to honor the iconic Alien films with a a new "Alien Stomper" high-top sneaker.

Sneakerheads will note that Reebok previously dropped an "Alien U.S.C.M. Bug Stomper" decorated with camouflage, graphics and Easter eggs for fans of 1986's Aliens, the sequel to the original Alien movie.

This collaborative follow-up swaps a militaristic skin and sci-fi-heavy elements for more neutral white leather while retaining the silver screen-born silhouette's futuristic dual-strap Velcro closure.

As Sneaker News notes, there are some standout features in the form of unique script, including “Fold And Turn Over After Going Thru Eyelet” and “Keep Strapped To Hold Firmly" instructions located near the straps, as well as an interstellar "Never Been to the Moon" phrase printed on the heel. Mountain Research's slogan, “Civil disobedience anarchists mountaineers saunterer + punks,” appears inside the tongue.

The Reebok x Mountain Research Alien Stomper is available to purchase now for $184.