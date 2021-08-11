REEF Unveils 'Most Upscale' and Eco-Friendly Sandal Yet

The beachy flip-flop brand is going luxe with a $150 Paipo sandal.
REEF, the casual flip-flop brand beloved by bros everywhere, is stepping up their footwear game with the Paipo, a $150 sandal made from wood and full-grain leather that REEF calls its "most upscale offering ever."

REEF designed the sandal's upper with a premium full-grain leather strap manufactured using eco-minded tanneries with a soft seamless, stitch-free leather liner.

The footbed is injected with the brand’s bio-based EVA made from renewable sugar cane. "Its 51 percent bio content makes it carbon neutral and is considered a greenhouse gas reduced product," said REEF in a statement trumpeting the release. Other details include laser etching on the heel and a metal logo insignia for a more sophisticated look.

“Our goal from the start was to integrate a functional wood component that would meet the highest standard of quality, durability, and finishing…but like a piece of furniture would become even more beautiful with age," said Paul LaBarbera, Senior Director of Footwear Design at REEF, in a statement announcing the new sandal.

The Paipo sandal comes in two colorways, Black and Brown, and will be available on REEF.com on August 24, 2021.

