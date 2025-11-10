Relwen’s Winter 2025 Collection Is Here To Upgrade Your Cold Weather Style

Featuring an array of military-inspired outerwear, hard-working flannel shirts, stretch chinos and adventure gear.

(Huckberry)

If it’s steadfast style and performance you seek this season, the kind that harkens back to a simpler and more adventurous time with plenty of classic-meets-modern appeal, then the new Relwen Winter 2025 Collection has the answers (and gear) you crave.

(Huckberry)

Stocked and sold by Huckberry, Ohio-based Relwen works closely with the Americana-inspired retailer on some of the best gear in any season, but particularly for the brisk climes of fall and winter. The brand draws on military heritage in its outerwear (like a series of CPO shirt jackets and quilted tanker jackets you’ll find within the Relwen Winter 2025 Collection), and durable, reliable style staples like the timeless chino are also a core part of the Relwen way of life (and design, and style).

(Huckberry)

The old-world Midwest and a time when gear was better-made and built to last helped drive the latest Relwen Winter 2025 Collection, Huckberry notes. As the retailer sagely and warmly says, “there’s a certain familiarity to Relwen that reminds us of days spent paging through old Sears & Roebuck catalogs, lusting over lever-action rifles, brass compasses, and rugged outerwear,” the company said, adding that “in a way, those things and more have shaped the modern Relwen collection, where classic Americana, a vintage hunting aesthetic, and modern technical upgrades all blend into perfectly considered menswear that will last you for years.”

(Huckberry)

In short, these pieces feature timeless inspiration coursing through the collection’s richly crafted plaid shirts, modern shirt jackets and a series of trap blazers, which fuse the crisp good looks of a sportcoat with a rugged hunting jacket.

(Huckberry)

In the world of Relwen, the smallest touches take the ordinary to another level: Durable black snap hardware finishes off an innovative quilted flannel shirt jacket (the exterior of a cotton twill flannel, the interior of your favorite puffer jacket). The Relwen Winter 2025 Collection also takes the everyday, like a quarter-button sweater, and amps things up considerably with super-soft fleece lining.

(Huckberry)

The Relwen Winter 2025 Collection also gets a considerable boost from the company’s much-loved Windzip line, which melds the technical warmth of a down jacket with the lightweight appeal of a hiking-ready zip jacket (minus the overly vivid colors that tend to categorize so much technical outerwear these days).

(Huckberry)

Even more laidback pieces, like lounge-ready joggers and crewneck sweatshirts, should prove ultra-soft and durable, rather than slouchy and sloppy: It’s the use of modern stretch fabrics that lend character to these classic sportswear silhouettes, Huckberry notes.

The collection is packed with highly covetable, premium selections with plenty of character: As the fan-favorite retailer tells it, “when you dawn the hard working products from Relwen, you carry on the spirit of American grit – unafraid of the path… and confident you’ll see your task through the finish.” If that notion sounds difficult to pass up as you upgrade your seasonal style rotation, then the Relwen Winter 2025 Collection is made for what lies ahead.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Maxim may receive an affiliate commission.