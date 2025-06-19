Roger Dubuis & Dr. Woo Journey To The Tourbillon Galaxy With Excalibur Episode III Watch

The latest watch collaboration from the famed tattoo artist who has inked Miley Cyrus, Drake and Zoë Kravitz.

(Roger Dubuis)

In the latest cosmic chapter of their ongoing collaboration, luxury watchmaker Roger Dubuis and renowned tattoo artist Dr. Woo reunite for the third installment in their Excalibur timepiece collaboration. The new Excalibur Monotourbillon Dr. Woo Episode III pushes the envelope on storytelling and watchmaking alike, merging haute horology with extraterrestrial imagination.

(Roger Dubuis)

For Dr. Woo–known for his intricate, single-needle style that adorns the likes of Miley Cyrus, Emilia Clarke, Drake and Zoë Kravitz—his latest watch collab continues a journey started in 2021, where the tattooist’s visual language of space, symbols, and philosophy met the mechanical might of Roger Dubuis. Episode III blasts even further into the universe—specifically 31 million light years away to the Whirlpool Galaxy (aka Messier 51a)—using its spiraling form as muse for the timepiece’s centerpiece: a transformed, galactic tourbillon.

(Roger Dubuis)

Inside the 42mm bi-color case that’s crafted in 18K pink gold and titanium lies the RD515 caliber, reimagined for this special edition. At 7 o’clock, a minimalist, three-armed upper cage mimics the Whirlpool Galaxy’s hypnotic swirl. Flip the case, and a checkerboard spiral radiates from a pink-gold “black hole” escape route. Every detail, down to the 193 hand-finished components, is certified by Poinçon de Genève. On the caseback, an inscription reads: “To whoever finds this message… we are seekers of knowledge and explorers of the unknown.” And like any great sci-fi tale, symbols, signs, and clues abound: Dr. Woo’s signature spider reappears at 10 o’clock, pink-gold nebulas shimmer at 9, and a 3D-metallized spaceship emblazoned with “We Come in Peace” arcs across the sapphire crystal.

More than just wildly intricate watch mechanics, the Excalibur Monotourbillon Dr. Woo Episode III leans heavily on visual storytelling. From the rotating galaxy barrel at 1 o’clock to laser-engraved symbols on the bracelet links, virtually every detail hammers home the celestial theme. Limited to just 28 pieces and retailing for $180,000, this cosmic-themed creation could be a worthy interstellar addition to high-end horology collections.