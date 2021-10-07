Ryan Gosling & Tag Heuer Launch 13-Piece ‘Carrera Three Hands’ Watch Line

The “Drive” star sports cool new Tag timepieces in movie poster-worthy imagery.

Tag Heuer just dropped a massive collection starring more remixes of the fabled Carrera timepiece, and the Swiss watchmaker has a new A-list global ambassador to help spread the word.

Ryan Gosling is the face of Tag Heuer’s new minimalist Carrera Three Hands campaign, featuring a design first introduced in the early 2000s but updated for the 2020s.

Color-filtered and blurred imagery showing the Hollywood heavyweight in the no-frills Tags definitely inspires comparisons to cinematography from some of his most heralded movies, namely 2011’s Drive and even 2016’s Oscar-sweeping La La Land.

“I appreciate its timeless design. I like clean and simple design generally,” Gosling said in a statement. “Growing up, we lived on a pretty tight budget. I gravitated towards things that were simple and timeless so I didn’t have to think about keeping up with trends.”

A total of 13 pieces are divided across four models: the TAG Heuer Carrera Day Date 41 mm, the TAG Heuer Carrera Twin-Time Date 41 mm, The TAG Heuer Carrera Date 39 mm and the TAG Heuer Carrera Date 29 mm.

All get a stainless-steel case and bracelet with Tag’s “H” shaped links, save for one that’s paired with a leather strap. Dials branded with the CARRERA block text logo are offered in black, blue, white or silver.

No prices or release dates have been formally announced, so keep your eyes on Tag Heuer’s website for the latest on the Carrera Three Hands collection.