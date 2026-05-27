Salty Mermaid Kicked Off Miami Swim Week 2026 With An Exclusive Yacht Cruise

The swimwear brand has already made a splash at Miami Swim Week 2026, where new Salty Mermaid looks will be available for purchase immediately after debuting on the runway.

(Salty Mermaid)

Sustainable swimwear label Salty Mermaid has already made its presence known at Miami Swim Week 2026 with a lineup of events that merges elevated resort fashion with experiential luxury.

Kicking off the festivities on Saturday, May 16, Salty Mermaid hosted an exclusive brunch and yacht cruise in partnership with Kiki On The River. The invitation-only affair welcomed a handpicked roster of brand models, creators, and influencers, many of whom have previously appeared in Salty Mermaid runway presentations and campaign shoots.

(Salty Mermaid)

After sips and brunch, guests boarded the Kiki at Sea yacht for an afternoon cruise through Miami waters complete with music, content capture, and panoramic skyline views—the perfect opp to launch Swim Week social feeds in style. Passengers received coveted limited-edition gifts curated by the brand, underscoring Salty Mermaid’s signature blend of chic sensibility, femininity, and coastal escapism.

The cruise is just a warm-up to Salty Mermaid’s big moment on the RISE by PARAISO Miami Swim Week runway. Salty Mermaid plans to debut select 2026 collections that embrace some of the season’s most striking swimwear trends: shimmering metallics, western-inspired accents, and ethereal silhouettes designed for both poolside glamour and statement resort dressing.

(Salty Mermaid)

The upcoming runway presentation also introduces an innovative consumer-first shopping experience rarely seen at Swim Week: Pieces spotlighted on the runway will be immediately available for purchase as they debut on the catwalk. Rather than limiting access to retail buyers and fashion insiders, Salty Mermaid is opening the runway directly to consumers, allowing fans to shop the collection in real time.

The featured designs continue the brand’s commitment to environmentally conscious fashion. Salty Mermaid has become known for incorporating sustainable materials and mindful production practices into its collections while maintaining a distinctly high-fashion aesthetic. The label has also expanded its community-focused initiatives through charitable partnerships, women-led collaborations, and events that cultivate an engaged lifestyle community around the brand.

(Salty Mermaid)

While the runway will showcase resort refinement, Salty Mermaid’s core philosophy remains rooted in versatility—creating swimwear and vacation-ready pieces designed to transition effortlessly from beach destinations to nightlife settings.

The brand’s growing visibility at Miami Swim Week reflects a larger shift within the industry toward sustainability-minded luxury labels that prioritize both design and purpose. Guests attending Swim Week can expect an immersive presentation filled with head-turning swim looks, radiant textures, and the kind of confident energy that has helped Salty Mermaid carve out its own lane within the swimwear space.