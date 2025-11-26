Save Up To 40% On The Best Menswear & Gear At Huckberry’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale

Holiday deals on everyday carry essentials, rugged shirting, cozy sweaters, stylish boots, home goods and more.

There’s a sense of eyes widened with wonder when surveying the landscape that is the Huckberry Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale. The Austin and San Francisco-based retailer, founded in 2011, captures a sense of old-school, Americana appeal in every stitch, every piece of gear.

Huckberry has a serious knack for designing, stocking and selling precisely what guys want, from handsome waxed trucker jackets to effortlessly rugged shirting, Hemingway-inspired sweaters, durable everyday carry gear, richly crafted leather boots, hard-working watches and even bar cart must-haves.

That list barely scratches the surface, and during Huckberry’s first Black Friday drop, you can save up to 40% on gifts for the guy who has everything (yourself very much included). Keep in mind that Huckberry will be running a series of discounts throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday via the biggest Huckberry sale of the year. Chart a course of stylish action with our favorites below.

Whiskey Peaks Denali Decanter

(Huckberry)

A properly crafted decanter adds a lavish (and necessary) touch to your bar cart. Huckberry ups the ante with one featuring a topographic impression from Denali National Park. The best of outdoor adventure meets the best of your liquor cabinet. $25, was $50

Relwen Flyweight Flex Blazer

(Huckberry)

Huckberry has given plenty of its best-selling, most endlessly wearable menswear selections the red-pen discount treatment for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, including this soft-shouldered blazer inspired by heritage hunting jackets. Team it with an Oxford shirt and corduroy trousers for every holiday soiree on your schedule. $208, was $298

VAER Watches R1 Racing Chronograph Watch

(Huckberry)

The right watch on your wrist is more than a style statement: It’s a tool all its own, ideally with stylish looks to match. This crisply designed, throwback-tinged racing chronograph is assembled in the U.S.A and up for a rare discount at Huckberry. $495, was $619

Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket

(Huckberry)

You can’t go far afield, either on foot or on the back of a roaring motorcycle, without road-ready gear. Flint and Tinder uses British Millerain waxed canvas blended with the same quilted lining as a puffer jacket, yet with plenty more rugged appeal. $198, was $288

Barebones Block Tower Lanten

(Huckberry)

Use this vintage-inspired lantern on a cabin getaway or on your back porch (or as an appealing lamp replacement in your den). It’s both a work of art and a functional lighting piece. $67, was $110

Flint and Tinder All-American Stretch Denim

(Huckberry)

In the frenzied season that is holiday shopping, it sometimes pays off to get back to basics: A pair of classically cut, ever-versatile blue jeans at a discount should pull plenty of useful style duty in the days, weeks and months ahead, all while saving some hard-earned cash. $126, was $158

Camp Snap CS-8 Digital Video Camera

(Huckberry)

The analog nature of an old-school Super 8 camera retains pleasing appeal in a modern package, one that’s actually digital and rechargeable in nature. It doesn’t hurt that it’s a handsome display piece when not in use. $179, was $199

Wills EasyCash Merino Cable Knit Sweater

(Huckberry)

Break out the very best of the best this season as far as your sweater game is concerned: The more bold, burly and fisherman-inspired, the better, Huckberry seems to say. The use of modern merino wool here keeps you utterly comfortable dram after dram, and this number doesn’t even have to be dry-cleaned. $193, was $228

Fellow Aiden Coffee Brewer

(Huckberry)

For the coffee fiend in your life (yourself included), the right blend of high-performing brewing specs and minimalist style is often a must these days. Fellow’s best-in-class Aiden Brewer has a decade of rave reviews behind it, and it’s another sale gem via Huckberry. $320, was $400

Astorflex Bitflex Chelsea Boots

(Huckberry)

Round out your next holiday style ensemble with a pair of ridiculously well-crafted yet highly affordable Chelsea boots, a true go-anywhere footwear decision. Huckberry partners with a family-owned European factory on these sustainably crafted, near-perfect fall and winter boots in rich leather. $233, was $275

