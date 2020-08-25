Step Into Fall With Season Three's Ansel Hiking Boots

Season Three

The idea of hiking boots you can wear on the trail and back in the city -- no change of footwear required -- is far too lofty an ideal, right? Wrong. Well, not if the team at Season Three has anything to say about it.

The two-year-old, NYC-based footwear brand is making some of the men’s hiking boots, and they’re helping you look darn stylish (and dare we say, refined) in the process.

It’s the Season Three Ansel Boots that caught the attention of our eyes (and our feet), crafted in a functional yet surprisingly low-profile hiking boot silhouette. The design is all the better to wear with dark indigo denim or tailored wool trousers and your favorite cardigan -- not to mention a thermal henley and rugged canvas hiking pants, of course.

Made in northern Italy using handcrafted construction and an attention to detail that’s all too rare these days, consider these the gentleman’s hiking boots. The specs on them certainly call that much to mind, from the waterproof Italian leather upper to the durable paracord laces and Goodyear welted Vibram wedge outsole.

A pair of hiking boots at a premium price point ($345) … that you needn’t worry about unboxing? Color us impressed. The Goodyear construction in and of itself is notable, seeing as that’s a feature more typically found on dress shoes -- not your average pair of hiking boots.

Comfort is of the essence right down to the merino wool lining (sourced sustainably from New Zealand). That lining should also provide anti-microbial properties, meaning these hiking boots are uniquely suited to plenty of time on your feet.

Take your pick from colorways including crisp Black, rugged Sand, a sleek Grey and a sharp, somewhat dressy Midnight Navy (remember what we said about tailored wool trousers). These are hiking boots that beg you to consider wearing them around town when your hike is done -- or heck, even if a weekend hike isn’t on your radar at all.

Rethink what you thought you knew about hiking boots, and this pair from Season Three will reward you in kind.